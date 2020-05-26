Asymptomatic travellers can go home: Delhi govt.

The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for domestic travel via air, rail, and inter-State buses.

People without any symptoms can go to their houses after a thermal screening at the exit points, according to the guidelines.

“Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the DDMA helpline number concerned or the State helpline number,” an order issued by Director General Health Services, Nutan Mundeja, read.

Hospital link

Every bus stand, railway station, and airport has been linked to a hospital and people found to be symptomatic will be isolated by the authority concerned and transported in ambulances to the linked hospital.

Here, those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

People with mild symptoms will be given an option to choose between home isolation and isolation at a COVID-19 care centre, both public and private. All passengers will be advised to download Aarogya Setu app, the order said.

“Airports/railway stations/bus terminals should be regularly sanitised/disinfected and availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured,” the order said.