Asthana, L-G inaugurate 75 integrated facilitation booths in Capital

The ANPR cameras will ensure a ‘proactive and preventive approach’ by Delhi Police: Asthana

Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana along with Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated 75 integrated facilitation booths and announced the installation of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras across the city, officers said.

The inauguration took place at the first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade held at Kingsway Camp Ground, also marking 75 years of services rendered by the Delhi police.

Praising the work by Delhi Police during the event, Mr. Saxena said, “This force works not only for Delhi but its services are spread all over the nation as a centre of power and economy is positioned here... Delhi Police has taken several revolutionary steps by integrating its working with technology for delivering better and faster services.”

Highlighting several community policing projects like YUVA, Prahari and Sashakti, Commissioner Asthana said these projects will improve the police’s image and strengthen the police-public interface.

Facilitation booths are mostly installed in “dark spots” which are prone to crime incidents and usually have two-three police officers present in them to attend to public grievances.

Mr. Asthana said that under the ‘Safe City Project’, the ANPR system will help curb crime in vulnerable areas and ensure a “proactive and preventive approach” by Delhi Police.

During the event, the L-G felicitated 32 police personnel and eight civilians with medals under various categories and also unveiled the Police Family Welfare Society’s flag.