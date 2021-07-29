‘Asthana appointment breaches SC judgment’

Congress questions ‘special circumstances’ of selection days before retirement

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner is a direct contravention of a Supreme Court judgment.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Pawan Khera asked if there was a “quid pro quo” and reminded the government that Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had rejected Mr. Asthana for the post of CBI director for having less than six months of retirement.

Mr. Khera questioned the “special circumstances” because of which Mr. Asthana was appointed four days before his retirement.

“Not just is it an issue of inter-cadre appointment; the issue expands to another instance of blatant disregard towards the Supreme Court of India and the laws of the land,” he alleged.

While appointing Mr. Asthana, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the inter-cadre deputation from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Clear rules

Mr. Khera argued that the landmark judgment in Prakash Singh and others versus Union of India and others, the Supreme Court had laid down clear rules.

The appointment to the post of Director General of Police should be done by the Union Public Service Commission and preparation of panel should be purely on the basis of merit from officers who have at least six months or more to retire, he said.

“With just four days left before the retirement of Rakesh Asthana, this notification by the Modi government issued under the seal of approval by [Home Minister] Amit Shah is downright illegal and in direct contravention of the judgment of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Khera said. “What do they fear? What does Mr. Asthana have against Modi and Shah? His appointment coming after his name was revealed among the list of those snooped upon using NSO’s Pegasus begs us to ask the question: Is there some quid pro quo?” he added.