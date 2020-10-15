Delhi

Associations thank Kejriwal for letting theatres open

Representatives of cinema hall associations called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to thank him for allowing theatres in Delhi to reopen.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the people and the associations would have to work together to revive the economy of the city.

The representatives of the cinema associations said that Mr. Kejriwal told them to ensure that safety protocols, social distancing norms, sanitisation guidelines, and SOPs of the Central and State governments are followed.

The representatives of theatre companies assured the CM of full adherence to all directions as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the governments.

On October 7, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had granted permission to cinema halls in Delhi to reopen from October 15 with up to 50% capacity.

