Assist those in transit, demands Sonia

The Congress on Friday asked the government to arrange for a one-time transport for migrant workers who have been forced to walk on highways.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “It is my earnest appeal to assist those who are trapped in transit.” She suggested that State transport buses should be arranged for the workers and that District Collectors should take care of people who can't afford to stay in lodges or guest houses.

In a tweet, Congress leader Ahmed Patel expressed over migrant workers walking on empty highways and demanded that the Centre issue a directive to enable one-time train/bus service so these people can reach home. “If we can evacuate Indians stranded in foreign soil, why not assist those stranded on domestic soil?” he said.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also tweeted about the difference in the way the Centre treated NRIs and migrant labourers. “If @airindiain planes can be deployed, rightly, to evacuate Indians stranded abroad, why can't the govt. deploy special buses to rescue daily-wagers who are travelling on foot to reach their home?” he said.