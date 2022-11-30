Assets of 89% of councillors re-contesting Delhi civic polls increased by 3% to 4,437%: ADR

November 30, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

ADR and the Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was ₹2.93 crore.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@adrspeaks

Assets of 75 councillors of the 84 who are again contesting the municipal elections in Delhi have increased by 3% to 4,437%, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADR and the Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was ₹2.93 crore.

"Out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89%) have increased ranging from 3% to 4,437% and assets of nine councillors (11%) have decreased ranging from (-)2% to (-)76%," the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delhi MCD polls 2022 | AAP will win more than 230 out of 250 seats: Raghav Chadha

The average assets of these 84 re-contesting councillors in 2022 are ₹4.37 crore and their average asset growth since the last election in 2017 is ₹1.44 crore. The average percentage growth in assets for these councillors is 49%.

Vineet Vohra of the BJP from the 59-Pachim Vihar ward has declared the maximum increase in assets of ₹28.61 crore, i.e from ₹9.33 crore in 2017 to ₹37.94 crore in 2022.

Assets of Nandini Sharma of the BJP from the 149-Malviya Nagar ward have increased by ₹25.58 crore — from ₹24.25 crore in 2017 to ₹49.84 crore in 2022 — the ADR report said.

Assets of Shikha Roy of the BJP from the 173-Greater Kailash ward have risen by ₹6 crore — from ₹6.81 crore in 2017 to ₹12.81 crore in 2022. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls are slated for December 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US