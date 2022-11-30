Assets of 89% of councillors re-contesting Delhi civic polls increased by 3% to 4,437%: ADR

November 30, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Assets of 75 councillors of the 84 who are again contesting the municipal elections in Delhi have increased by 3% to 4,437%, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADR and the Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was ₹2.93 crore.

"Out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89%) have increased ranging from 3% to 4,437% and assets of nine councillors (11%) have decreased ranging from (-)2% to (-)76%," the report said.

Delhi MCD polls 2022 | AAP will win more than 230 out of 250 seats: Raghav Chadha

The average assets of these 84 re-contesting councillors in 2022 are ₹4.37 crore and their average asset growth since the last election in 2017 is ₹1.44 crore. The average percentage growth in assets for these councillors is 49%.

Vineet Vohra of the BJP from the 59-Pachim Vihar ward has declared the maximum increase in assets of ₹28.61 crore, i.e from ₹9.33 crore in 2017 to ₹37.94 crore in 2022.

Assets of Nandini Sharma of the BJP from the 149-Malviya Nagar ward have increased by ₹25.58 crore — from ₹24.25 crore in 2017 to ₹49.84 crore in 2022 — the ADR report said.

Assets of Shikha Roy of the BJP from the 173-Greater Kailash ward have risen by ₹6 crore — from ₹6.81 crore in 2017 to ₹12.81 crore in 2022. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls are slated for December 4.