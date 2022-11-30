  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022All eyes on Messi and Argentina as Round of 16 qualification beckons

Assets of 89% of councillors re-contesting Delhi civic polls increased by 3% to 4,437%: ADR

ADR and the Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was ₹2.93 crore.

November 30, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@adrspeaks

Assets of 75 councillors of the 84 who are again contesting the municipal elections in Delhi have increased by 3% to 4,437%, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADR and the Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was ₹2.93 crore.

"Out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89%) have increased ranging from 3% to 4,437% and assets of nine councillors (11%) have decreased ranging from (-)2% to (-)76%," the report said.

Delhi MCD polls 2022 | AAP will win more than 230 out of 250 seats: Raghav Chadha

The average assets of these 84 re-contesting councillors in 2022 are ₹4.37 crore and their average asset growth since the last election in 2017 is ₹1.44 crore. The average percentage growth in assets for these councillors is 49%.

Vineet Vohra of the BJP from the 59-Pachim Vihar ward has declared the maximum increase in assets of ₹28.61 crore, i.e from ₹9.33 crore in 2017 to ₹37.94 crore in 2022.

Assets of Nandini Sharma of the BJP from the 149-Malviya Nagar ward have increased by ₹25.58 crore — from ₹24.25 crore in 2017 to ₹49.84 crore in 2022 — the ADR report said.

Assets of Shikha Roy of the BJP from the 173-Greater Kailash ward have risen by ₹6 crore — from ₹6.81 crore in 2017 to ₹12.81 crore in 2022. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls are slated for December 4.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / politics / political candidates / politics (general) / election / local elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.