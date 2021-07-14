Assess water supply stations: petition in Delhi HC

New Delhi

14 July 2021 00:03 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government and the Delhi Jal Board to consider as representation a plea seeking fresh assessment of water supply stations here.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the authorities to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, and regulations.

Delhi resident Ajay Gautam, in his plea, sought to conduct a fresh assessment of water supply stations and booster pumps in the Capital, keeping in mind the present as well as increasing population and the demand for drinking water.

The plea sought to upgrade the water supply stations with modern technology and also to constitute a committee of experts to suggest and develop technique to stop contamination and mixing of sewage water in drinking water, within a time-bound period.