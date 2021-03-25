‘Assess needs of courts for hybrid hearings’

HC seeks data from Registrar General

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked its Registrar General to make an assessment of the infrastructural requirements to facilitate hybrid hearings in trial courts here.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said that the Delhi government will make budgetary allocation after getting the data from the Registrar General.

The court’s direction came after the government’s counsel submitted that budgetary allocation could be made only after such an assessment is placed before it.

The court was hearing two pleas seeking the decision to commence physical hearings by all court from March 15 be deferred till the time all the advocates are vaccinated against COVID-19. The pleas also asked for conducting hybrid hearings in district courts on physical hearing days in view of the virus scare.