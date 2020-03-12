Assembly to discuss NPR, NRC, COVID-19 tomorrow

The Delhi Assembly will hold a one-day special session on Friday to discuss the National Population Register (NPR), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and COVID-19. Party leaders said that AAP may push for a stand against the NPR in the current format during the session.

“The Assembly is likely to pass a resolution to implement NPR in its older format without the new questions which have created a dispute,” an AAP leader told The Hindu. With 62 MLAs, AAP has a brute majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

“About eight States have already passed some form of a resolution against the NPR or NRC in the current format. The Chief Minister has been critical of the NPR and NRC in multiple interviews and he will further clarify his stand in the Assembly,” another AAP leader said.

The decision to hold the Assembly session was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP did not officially comment on what will be their stand on the NPR and NRC in the Assembly session.

BJP attacks move

Attacking the decision to hold the Assembly session, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged the move was in line with the AAP government’s bid to “politicise” the issue of the amended citizenship law and the NRC.

The political opposition across the country, he alleged, was indulging in propaganda against CAA and NRC to mislead citizens, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “clarification” that the Act was not against any Indian citizen.

Similarly, he argued, the NRC was formulated during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government and it “would not be implemented anywhere in the country” except in Assam as per Supreme Court directions.

“There is no other objective behind the session... If this government is really serious about Delhi then it should discuss issues such as controlling pollution, improving its crumbling public transportation infrastructure, and making clean potable water available to its citizens because even the Supreme Court has observed that Delhi has become a gas chamber,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that AAP MLA Dilip Pandey has been appointed as the chief whip of the ruling party in the Assembly.