Assembly terminates services of 116 fellows, withdraws order later

July 06, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A day after the Services Department issued an order declaring the appointments of 437 private persons hired by the AAP government “void ab initio”, the Assembly Secretariat issued an order terminating the services of 116 fellows and associate fellows working with the Assembly, only to withdraw it later in the day.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted sharply to the termination of the services of consultants, advisers and fellows, saying it will completely “strangulate” the Delhi government and its services.

“I don’t know what the L-G achieves by doing all this. I hope Hon’ble SC immediately quashes it,” he said in a tweet.

According to the Delhi government sources, a list of names of those who are set to lose their jobs is being prepared.

The Secretariat issued an order on Thursday morning stating that the engagement of 116 fellows and associate fellows was to be “discontinued with immediate effect”.

“The Speaker had a discussion with the Secretary of the Assembly over the issue and the order was withdrawn,” the source said.

Subsequently, the first order was kept “in abeyance till further orders”.

Based on the Services Department’s Wednesday order, the Finance Department on Thursday issued an order asking accounts officers not to release the salaries to fellows, consultants and advisers.

“The Assembly is most likely going to issue another order temporarily suspending the services of the fellows and associate fellows, in compliance with the order issued by the Services Department,” a source said.

