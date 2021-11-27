Assembly passes resolution condemning farm laws

It demands dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution condemning the three farm laws and congratulated the farmers’ unions for their year-long struggle culminating in the legislations being repealed.

The resolution also demanded the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra for his “role in the daylight killing of innocent farmers” in Lakhimpur Kheri, U.P., last month.

Addressing the Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that the farmers’ “satyagraha” against the three “black laws” was a victory for democracy.

“Last year on November 26th, this movement started on the borders of Delhi. It has been one whole year now and this movement has turned out to be successful. I want to congratulate the farmers of the country on this achievement and salute them for their bravery,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his address to the House.

“I want to especially recognise the contribution of the farmers of Punjab in this movement. Specifically, how they led everyone towards a common cause,” he said.

The Opposition BJP questioned the need for the resolution given the fact that the three laws had already been repealed. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there was no need to convene the session even as he sought to corner the Delhi Government over the alleged non-implementation of Central schemes in favour of farmers.

He also sought an answer from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as to why compensation had not been given to Delhi farmers whose land had been rendered uncultivable due to the heavy rainfall this year.