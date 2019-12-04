Assembly passes Bill to set up skill and entrepreneurship university

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university in the Capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the university will search and create jobs, and also train students for it. “The university will resolve employment issues and boost the economy,” he said.

The “Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill, 2019” was passed by the Cabinet in October. “The university will be driven by the industry requirements, market research and job creation capabilities,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“Nowadays, unemployment is very high. Our youth is extremely worried about it. The economic condition of the country is very alarming. Our youth is still searching for jobs in the market,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

100% placement

He added that the first milestone of the university will be providing 100% placement for its graduates.

“Students of this university will create jobs for others through their entrepreneurial ventures. The university will focus on industry interface and futuristic research of the job markets, creating jobs and preparing the youth to be employable,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out the government on the decision.

“The government has not found land for the university in the past five years and allotted ₹10 crore and now is saying congratulate us, just before the election. This is the country’s biggest fraud, close to the election, on the last day of the Assembly session,” the BJP MLA said.

“The marketing concept you [Mr. Kejriwal] have, no one else in the world has. I am ready to accept it. Kejriwal, no one in the country has a skill like you do to manage and be able to sell things. Has anyone seen a comb being sold to a bald person? I have seen it. Kejriwal has sold it,” Mr. Sirsa said.