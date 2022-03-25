Assembly panel to look into quota for Delhi students in colleges

Many students, born in Capital, not getting reservation in Delhi govt. colleges

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday referred the issue of many students, born in the Capital, not getting reservation in Delhi government colleges to the Education Committee of the House.

During ‘special mention’ under Rule 280 in the Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi raised the issue that as per Delhi Professional Colleges or Institutions (DPCI) Act, 85% reservation in Delhi government colleges is available only to students who pass Class XII from a school in Delhi.

He said that it is currently not available to students who were born and raised in Delhi, but completed their Class XII studies from somewhere else.

Mr. Ravi said that in most of the other States, students get such reservation on satisfying one of the two conditions: if they are from that State or if they have done Class XII from that State.

“I came across several incidents of deserving meritorious students being bereft of the benefits of this Act and hence decided to take up the matter,” said Mr. Ravi, who sought an amendment to the DPCI Act.

He said that the current structure of the DPCI Act has been a “thorn for deserving students”, who are left out due to it.