Assembly panel issues new notice of appearance to Facebook India V-P

21 September 2020 01:55 IST

‘Social media giant deliberately trying to evade process of law’

The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee on Sunday served a fresh notice to Facebook India V-P and MD — Ajit Mohan — to ensure his presence for deposing before the panel on September 23.

Any defiance to the subsequent notice for appearance shall be deemed to be an act of breach of constitutionally guaranteed privileges of the committee, the panel said.

Committee Chairman Raghav Chadha said Mr. Mohan was called as a witness to depose before the committee on September 15 but he did not honour the notice and turned down his appearance. Mr. Chadha added that the notice of appearance issued to Facebook is directly related to the incidents of violence/riots that occurred in the NCT of Delhi in February, 2020.

The notice said the committee had deliberated upon the explanation afforded by Facebook India for defying the summons and found it to be manifestly “erroneous and palpably frivolous”.

“Taking a strong note of the disobedience displayed by the Facebook India, it appeared to the committee that Facebook is deliberately trying to evade the process of law as well as showing absolute non-cooperation in enabling the committee to ascertain the genuineness of the allegation put out against it,” the notice added.

Mr. Chaddha said Facebook must honour the proceedings taking place under Delhi’s Legislature in the same manner as they did for a Parliamentary Standing Committee. “Any rebuttal to this subsequent notice shall be deemed as a willful act of breach of privilege,” he added.