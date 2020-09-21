Assembly panel issues new notice of appearance to Facebook India V-P

The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee on Sunday served a fresh notice to Facebook India V-P and MD — Ajit Mohan — to ensure his presence for deposing before the panel on September 23.
Any defiance to the subsequent notice for appearance shall be deemed to be an act of breach of constitutionally guaranteed privileges of the committee, the panel said.
Committee Chairman Raghav Chadha said Mr. Mohan was called as a witness to depose before the committee on September 15 but he did not honour the notice and turned down his appearance. Mr. Chadha added that the notice of appearance issued to Facebook is directly related to the incidents of violence/riots that occurred in the NCT of Delhi in February, 2020.
The notice said the committee had deliberated upon the explanation afforded by Facebook India for defying the summons and found it to be manifestly “erroneous and palpably frivolous”.
“Taking a strong note of the disobedience displayed by the Facebook India, it appeared to the committee that Facebook is deliberately trying to evade the process of law as well as showing absolute non-cooperation in enabling the committee to ascertain the genuineness of the allegation put out against it,” the notice added.
Mr. Chaddha said Facebook must honour the proceedings taking place under Delhi’s Legislature in the same manner as they did for a Parliamentary Standing Committee. “Any rebuttal to this subsequent notice shall be deemed as a willful act of breach of privilege,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath