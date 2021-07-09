Assembly panel hails SC order on FB plea

‘Top court recognised privileges and power of Delhi Assembly’s committees’

The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee chairman Raghav Chadha welcomed the judgment passed by the Supreme Court refusing to quash summons to Facebook India’s vice-president Ajit Mohan.

The committe was formed after the Delhi riots last year.

Mr. Chadha said, “While dismissing the petition filed by the three petitioners — Ajit Mohan, VP and MD of Facebook India, Facebook India itself and Facebook Inc. — the apex court recognised the privileges and power of the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committees on par with parliamentary privileges and those of other Legislative Assemblies.

“Significantly, the court has also reaffirmed that as part of these privileges, the Committee of Peace and Harmony is entitled to summon ‘non-members’ to appear before itself in order to assist it in matters of governance that lie within its remit and terms of reference,” Mr. Chadha stated.

Pertinently, Mr. Chadha also stated that the court had held that since no coercive action had been taken against Mr. Mohan and the notice issued to him was to seek his assistance in examining larger social issues concerning the well-being of citizens, any representative of Facebook India must appear before the committee. “While a full copy of the judgment is awaited, from the pronouncement in the court today, it is clear that the court has reaffirmed and acknowledged the important role of the Committee of Peace and Harmony,” Mr. Chadha stated.

“We will study the judgment and shall thereafter, continue the proceedings in terms thereof. The panel, like other legislative committees of the Assembly, is keen on continuing a genuine deliberative process on issues of concern in the NCT of Delhi with full participation of all concerned,” he said.