Assembly panel asks FB for logs of complaints during Delhi riots

New Delhi

19 November 2021 01:03 IST

Public policy director of networking site responds to queries

The Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony has asked Facebook to provide logs of complaints reported by users for a four-month period, during which the Delhi riots occurred last year.

“The chairman of the Committee has sought the complaint logs received by Facebook India between January 1, 2020, and April 4, 2020, including the posts which were reported or flagged by the users for being offensive/hateful,” the Assembly said in a statement.

The Committee, which was formed last year, is looking into Facebook’s alleged role in the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Shivnath Thukral, public policy director of Facebook India, appeared before the Committee and responded to the queries raised by it.

Fact-checking agencies

Mr. Thukral said that Facebook India ties up with independent fact-checking agencies to filter the misinformation for them.

“The chairman of the Committee posed a query to Shivnath Thukral as to how many languages Facebook does host on its platform and whether for those respective languages, Facebook India has proficient fact checkers. It was informed that Facebook India hosts 20 languages but has a system which covers only 11 languages of the 20 hosted languages,” the statement said.

Chairman of the Committee and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said that the panel will take into account the information presented before it after the day’s proceeding and will further deliberate and decide on recalling Facebook officials for another round of proceedings and examination. On August 31 last year, the panel had said that prima facie, it seemed that Facebook had a role in the Delhi riots and it should be treated as a “co-accused”.