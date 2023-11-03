ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly fellows approach HC; seek reinstatement, dues

November 03, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The court has sought the stand of the Secretariat, Finance Department, and Services Department. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) fellows moved the High Court on Thursday seeking the reinstatement of their services. The professionals also sought salaries for the period they had already served.

The court has sought the stand of the Secretariat, Finance Department, and Services Department, and has posted the matter for hearing next week.

Last month, the court vacated its previous order allowing the Assembly to continue the services of professionals engaged as DARC fellows, who were terminated following an order by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. The L-G order had cited irregularities in the hiring of 400 “specialists” by the Delhi government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel for the disengaged DARC fellows on Thursday told the court that the professionals were “struggling to make ends meet”.

On July 5 this year, the L-G ordered the termination of the services of over 400 “specialists” appointed by the Delhi government. Mr. Saxena’s order affected the services of 50 fellows and 90 associate fellows. He issued the order after Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gave the Centre control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US