Assembly fellows approach HC; seek reinstatement, dues

November 03, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) fellows moved the High Court on Thursday seeking the reinstatement of their services. The professionals also sought salaries for the period they had already served.

The court has sought the stand of the Secretariat, Finance Department, and Services Department, and has posted the matter for hearing next week.

Last month, the court vacated its previous order allowing the Assembly to continue the services of professionals engaged as DARC fellows, who were terminated following an order by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. The L-G order had cited irregularities in the hiring of 400 “specialists” by the Delhi government.

The counsel for the disengaged DARC fellows on Thursday told the court that the professionals were “struggling to make ends meet”.

On July 5 this year, the L-G ordered the termination of the services of over 400 “specialists” appointed by the Delhi government. Mr. Saxena’s order affected the services of 50 fellows and 90 associate fellows. He issued the order after Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gave the Centre control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.