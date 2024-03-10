GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly asks Chief Secy. to address water, sewer issues within week   

It also called a House session on March 15 for a detailed discussion on the issue and asked the Chief Secretary to be personally present

March 10, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Assembly on March 9 adopted a resolution directing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to resolve complaints concerning overflowing sewers and water supply within a week.

It also called a House session on March 15 for a detailed discussion on the issue and asked the Chief Secretary to be personally present there and present a progress report on the complaints.

The resolution was adopted after Water Minister Atishi said, “Serious problems such as overflowing sewers and leakage in water pipelines are emerging in many parts of the city.”

The Minister said she received nearly 80 complaints on Friday alone on her official and personal email accounts.

The Delhi Jal Board has failed to resolve the issues despite regular complaints, she said, adding that its CEO A. Anbarasu neither visited the affected areas nor submitted any ground report despite repeated orders. 

