Assault on 6-year-old: DCW issues notices

Taking suo-motu cognisance of media reports pertaining to the sexual assault on a six-year-old girl in Bawana, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi Police and Maharishi Valmiki Hospital seeking a detailed status report on the case.
Citing previous orders passed by the Delhi High Court, the DCW, in its notice, said: “It was ordered that the duty officer, immediately upon receipt of complaint of a rape case, has to intimate the Rape Crisis Cell. Please provide detailed explanation on not informing the cell.”
The panel further sought information on why the victim was not taken to a one-step centre for a medical examination.
The DCW has asked the authorities to furnish the information by June 24.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor