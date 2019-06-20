Assault on 6-year-old: DCW issues notices

Taking suo-motu cognisance of media reports pertaining to the sexual assault on a six-year-old girl in Bawana, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi Police and Maharishi Valmiki Hospital seeking a detailed status report on the case.

Citing previous orders passed by the Delhi High Court, the DCW, in its notice, said: “It was ordered that the duty officer, immediately upon receipt of complaint of a rape case, has to intimate the Rape Crisis Cell. Please provide detailed explanation on not informing the cell.”

The panel further sought information on why the victim was not taken to a one-step centre for a medical examination.

The DCW has asked the authorities to furnish the information by June 24.