Delhi

Assault on 6-year-old: DCW issues notices

more-in

Seeks detailed status report on the case

Taking suo-motu cognisance of media reports pertaining to the sexual assault on a six-year-old girl in Bawana, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi Police and Maharishi Valmiki Hospital seeking a detailed status report on the case.

Citing previous orders passed by the Delhi High Court, the DCW, in its notice, said: “It was ordered that the duty officer, immediately upon receipt of complaint of a rape case, has to intimate the Rape Crisis Cell. Please provide detailed explanation on not informing the cell.”

The panel further sought information on why the victim was not taken to a one-step centre for a medical examination.

The DCW has asked the authorities to furnish the information by June 24.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 7:12:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/assault-on-6-year-old-dcw-issues-notices/article28079660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY