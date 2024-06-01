GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Assault case: HC dismisses PIL to stop media from reporting Maliwal’s name 

Published - June 01, 2024 12:45 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
The court said advocate Sanser Pal Singh had filed the petition only for “publicity”.

The court said advocate Sanser Pal Singh had filed the petition only for “publicity”. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea seeking to stop the media from reporting the name of Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar.

The court said advocate Sanser Pal Singh had filed the petition only for “publicity”.

“When the victim (Ms. Maliwal) wants to talk about it, then who are you to say anything? The victim is not complaining, but you are complaining. What is the role of a third party in this?” the court remarked.

“It is very clear that your vision is coloured and blurred. You are not talking about victim shaming,” the court said, adding, “There is a political colour behind this PIL.”

Mr. Singh had sought to stop the media from disclosing the identity of the victim in the assault case and action against those who deliberately disclosed the victim’s identity, along with the contents of the FIR.

The court warned the lawyer that a complaint would be lodged against him with the Bar Council and added that the petition had been filed without proper research.

“You are doing all this for publicity. A complaint should be made to the Bar Council of Delhi. What you are doing is not fair,” the court said, following which the counsel representing the petitioner sought to withdraw the petition.

The petition said outraging the modesty of a woman, which is one of the sections under which Mr. Bibhav has been booked, is also a sexual offence; therefore, the name of the victim, along with the entire facts of the case, should not be revealed or published or aired.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.