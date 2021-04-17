Assam Oppn. alliance candidates fly back

JAIPUR

17 April 2021

After a week’s stay in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the Assam Assembly election candidates of the Opposition alliance, including those from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), flew back to Guwahati on Friday. The candidates were brought to Jaipur on April 9 amid fears of horse-trading by the BJP.

The candidates, numbering about 20, were staying in a luxury hotel near Jaipur and were expected to be in here till May 2, when the election results are scheduled to be announced after counting of votes. The Congress party was reportedly bearing the expenses of their stay.

However, as per sources in Congress, the MLA candidates were concerned about the worsening COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan and feared that they might not be able to reach Assam for the May 2 counting if they contracted infection. Amid the increasing number of positive cases, the State government has imposed a weekend curfew starting on Friday.

The candidates met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence before leaving for Sanganer airport.