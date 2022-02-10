Asked to help topple MVA govt.: Raut

Mumbai

10 February 2022 03:05 IST

ED targeting party leaders, Sena MP writes to RS Chairman

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, one of the architects of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu claiming he was approached to help topple the State government.

He said central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are targeting Sena leaders, setting the stage for yet another round of confrontation between the party and the opposition BJP after a brief lull.

“About a month ago, I was approached by certain people and told to assist them in toppling the Maharashtra government. They wanted me to be instrumental in such endeavour so that the State could be forced into midterm election,” wrote Mr. Raut, adding that since he refused, he was warned about having to pay a heavy price for it.

The Sena leader wrote that central agencies were threatening to jail friends and acquaintances and attach their properties if they do not give statements against him.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Raut said, “Two-three people regularly visit the ED office in Mumbai and direct officials on what actions should be taken and against whom.I am warning them today, I will expose them in a press conference in front of the ED office. [BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister] Devendra Fadnavis should take note... If we decide to go deep, he cannot even enter his house in Nagpur.”

Pravin Raut, a person with ties to Mr. Sanjay Raut, was recently arrested by the ED over alleged links in a money laundering case related to a redevelopment project in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has been alleging that Mr. Sanjay Raut is a part of COVID Centre scam in the State and claimed that agencies will probe him.

NCP wades in

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) waded in, alleging that central agencies are being operated through Mr. Fadnavis. “ED officials should not work like political agents. Today BJP is in power and tomorrow, we will be there. Fadnavis should official take up the position of OSD [Officer on Special Duty] in the ED. But let me make one thing clear... no matter how much pressure BJP and ED puts, this government is not going to topple,” said NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.