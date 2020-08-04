ASI’s daughter gets third time lucky

NEW DELHI

Vishakha, who bagged 6th rank in the UPSC exam, credits her mother for success

Vishakha Yadav (26), daughter of a Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector Rajkumar Yadav, scored sixth rank in Civil Services Examination 2019. She said she owes her success to mother Sarita Yadav.

A homemaker, Ms. Sarita was by Vishakha’s side when she felt low after two failed attempts. She was also beside her during her long nights of preparations. “When I failed in my first attempt, it was a huge setback. Three years of preparing and taking exams knowing that you may not even get through need a huge amount of psychological and emotional support. My mother has been there to pull me out of every dark moment. She would take care of my food, my clothes and everything. All I would do is study,” she said.

When she felt like giving up, her mother would say: “I am sitting with you, you study, nothing will happen.”

A B.Tech graduate from Delhi Technical University, she quit her highly-paid job in 2017 to prepare for UPSC exams. All her friends, she said, are married or are getting married. But her parents never brought the topic or marriage or job to her.

“They never put pressure on me for getting married or getting a job or do anything else. They gave me complete freedom to build my life,” she said.

For close to three years Vishakha abstained from social media, including WhatsApp, and focused on her studies. She took coaching for a year and then spend days immersed in books at a nearby library. It was only a month ago that she started using WhatsApp.

Day without worry

Finally, after three years, on Tuesday, she spent a day without worrying about studies and preparations.

“My interview was on March 18 but as usual, I wasn’t sure if I will get through. So I started studying for my fourth attempt. It is the first day when I can really relax,” she said.

What came as a surprise for Mr. Rajkumar, posted in DCP office in Dwarka, was his daughter’s rank. “She was working so hard. So I had a feeling that she will get through. But I didn’t know that she will bag the sixth rank,” the proud father said.

Mr. Rajkumar said that he barely got time off work to help her in daily struggle. But “her mother did a lot”, he admitted. Mr. Rajkumar was at work when Vishakha called and informed him about the results. His joy knew no bounds.

Making police proud

Apart from Vishakha, those who cleared UPSC exams and are associated with Delhi Police include 2010 batch Constable Firoj Alam posted in police control room unit, Assistant Commissioners of Police Natasha and Garima, and Navneet Mann — daughter of Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann.