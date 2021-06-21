Asif murder case: citizens’ convention in Nuh protests against communal strife

GURUGRAM

21 June 2021 03:57 IST

A citizens’ convention held at Nuh on Sunday resolved to protect the social amity and strengthen the fight for justice, which was sought to be disrupted by certain communal forces in Mewat.

Organised jointly by Shahidane Mewat and Nagrik Manch, the convention condemned a congregation held recently at Sohna, which allegedly intended to inflame communal strife for the release of accused in Asif murder case.

The convention presided over by a panel of Colonel Arya Aryaveer, a former judge; Usha Saroha, Kale Khan and Raj Singh also wanted the arrest of all police personnel accused of the custodial beating of Junaid who succumbed due to the injuries.

Addressing the convention, former Lok Sabha MP Subhashini Ali Sahgal described the attempts of communal polarisation for weakening the emerging unity of farmers and workers as seen in ongoing historical farmers movement. It was announced that a “Kisan Mazdoor Bhaichara” will be organised at the Sunehra border on June 28.

Asif, a resident of Nuh, was returning home from a medical store on May 16 evening with Rashid and his friend Wasif in a car when the accused allegedly waylaid them at Atta village and kidnapped him. He was later found dead in Sohna.