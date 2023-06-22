HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASI to conduct LiDAR survey in Purana Qila 

June 22, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Artefacts estimated to belong to the pre-Mauryan period, dating back to 1,200 B.C., have been discovered in Purana Qila

Artefacts estimated to belong to the pre-Mauryan period, dating back to 1,200 B.C., have been discovered in Purana Qila | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Archaeological Survey of India plans to conduct a Light, Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey in Purana Qila to determine the earliest cultural deposits at the site, its director Vasant Swarnkar said.

Mr. Swarnkar is leading excavations in Purana Qila, where artefacts estimated to belong to the pre-Mauryan period, dating back to 1,200 B.C., have been discovered.

“Through the LiDAR survey, we can get a profile of the archaeological mounds and plot where the structures are buried. This kind of data will help us to plan our excavation, especially where we can conduct a dig,” Mr. Swarnkar said.

The recent findings at the site include 136 coins, 35 seals and sealings, a stone craving Vaikuntha Vishnu, a terracotta plaque of Gaja Laxmi, a stone image of Ganesha, seals and sealings, coins, terracotta figurines of humans and animals, beads made of various stones and a bone needle.

These artefacts indicate that the site could’ve played an essential role as a trade centre. Mr. Swarnkar explained that the agency has managed to identify nine levels of cultural deposits at the site dating back to the pre-Mauryan period, including the Mauryan, Sunga, Kushana, Gupta, post-Gupta, Rajput, Sultanate and Mughal periods.

The most recent excavation started in January 2023, aims to establish the complete chronology of the cultural deposits at the site.

Related Topics

Delhi / archaeology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.