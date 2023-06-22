ASI to conduct LiDAR survey in Purana Qila 

June 22, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Archaeological Survey of India plans to conduct a Light, Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey in Purana Qila to determine the earliest cultural deposits at the site, its director Vasant Swarnkar said.

Mr. Swarnkar is leading excavations in Purana Qila, where artefacts estimated to belong to the pre-Mauryan period, dating back to 1,200 B.C., have been discovered.

“Through the LiDAR survey, we can get a profile of the archaeological mounds and plot where the structures are buried. This kind of data will help us to plan our excavation, especially where we can conduct a dig,” Mr. Swarnkar said.

The recent findings at the site include 136 coins, 35 seals and sealings, a stone craving Vaikuntha Vishnu, a terracotta plaque of Gaja Laxmi, a stone image of Ganesha, seals and sealings, coins, terracotta figurines of humans and animals, beads made of various stones and a bone needle.

These artefacts indicate that the site could’ve played an essential role as a trade centre. Mr. Swarnkar explained that the agency has managed to identify nine levels of cultural deposits at the site dating back to the pre-Mauryan period, including the Mauryan, Sunga, Kushana, Gupta, post-Gupta, Rajput, Sultanate and Mughal periods.

The most recent excavation started in January 2023, aims to establish the complete chronology of the cultural deposits at the site.