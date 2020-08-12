ASI dies, constable sustains minor injuries as building roof collapses

NEW DELHI

12 August 2020 23:54 IST

They were on tenant verification rounds when it occurred

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector died and his colleague sustained minor injuries after the roof of a building collapsed on Wednesday, police said.

As the roof of the building that was in poor condition caved in, ASI Zakir Hussain fell on the ground due to the impact while Constable Debu (42), who accompanied him to the third floor of the building, fell on to the second floor and sustained minor injuries, they said.

With the help of people and other staff, Hussain was taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. No one else was injured.

On Wednesday morning, Hussain along with Debu, who were posted in Bara Hindu Rao police station, were conducting tenant verification drive in the area, ahead of the Independence Day celebration.

According to the police, around 10.20 a.m., they reached a building on Ram Bagh Road and during tenant verification, they noticed some illegal construction being carried out on the third floor.

When they went to the third floor to collect details and take photographs of the ongoing illegal construction work, the roof collapsed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said: “We have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.”

Hussain joined Delhi Police in 1993. He is from Ganwara village in Meerut and was staying in Wazirabad with his wife, two sons and a daughter, the DCP said.

AAP demands probe

AAP demanded an immediate probe against local councillor and North Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash after the death of Hussain. Addressing a video briefing, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the three-story “illegal” building was being constructed with the involvement of Mr. Prakash.