ASI booked for assaulting restaurant manager

An assistant sub-inspector with Delhi police has been booked for snatching, illegal confinement and assault on a restaurant manager at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway police station, an officer said on Tuesday.

On November 22, Shivam Thukral, the manager of a restaurant at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, was allegedly thrashed by the ASI over delay in delivery of food items. A senior police officer said they went through every detail in the complaint lodged by Mr. Thukral, and only after finding enough evidence in the case, an FIR was registered.

‘Serious action’

ASI Mukesh Meena has been suspended and sent to district lines and a departmental inquiry is under way, said DCP (railways) Harinder Singh. “The investigation has been assigned to an inspector-rank officer not related to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway police station. It has been done to ensure a fair inquiry into the case,” said Mr. Singh. “Such kind of indiscipline and unlawful act on part of any policeman will not be tolerated. If such incidents come to notice, serious action will be taken against the police personnel concerned,” the DCP added.

In his complaint, Mr. Thukral had alleged that on November 22 evening he was called to Hazrat Nizamuddin police station by ASI Meena.

The ASI handcuffed Mr. Thukral, beat him up and took away ₹5,500 from his pocket. The manager claimed he was released only after he assured Mr. Meena that he will never miss any phone call from him in future. Mr. Thukral alleged that he delivered the ordered food items on time but missed Mr. Meena’s phone call which angered him.