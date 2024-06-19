Ashwani Kumar appointed MCD Commissioner 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with immediate effect.

Belonging to the 1992-batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, he will succeed Gyanesh Bharti, who was transferred to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development as the Additional Secretary in March.

Mr. Kumar has served on various positions in the Delhi government. His tenure under the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the past was marked by several run-ins with the Delhi government.

Before being shifted to Puducherry as the Chief Secretary in 2017, he served as the Principal Secretary to the Public Works Department in the Delhi government.

He was appointed as the Principal Secretary in the Home Department of the Delhi government in 2022, the position he held till now.

His appointment has come at a time when the formation of the civic body’s 18-member Standing Committee, the main financial decision-making arm of the MCD, is still pending.

The non-constitution of the crucial panel has curtailed the AAP-ruled MCD’s financial powers as projects worth over ₹5 crore can’t be passed in its absence, making the role of the Commissioner crucial as he has the power to approve any plan below the budget without the approval of any committee.

