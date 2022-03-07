Ashram underpass to open for traffic from March 22

Ashram flyover will be ready by August and Pragati Maidan underpass by May: Sisodia

Ashram flyover will be ready by August and Pragati Maidan underpass by May: Sisodia

In what is expected to spell relief for lakhs of commuters in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi government on Monday announced that the Ashram Chowk underpass would be thrown open to the public on March 22.

The announcement was made after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, inspected the construction work at the underpass. Mr. Sisodia also reviewed the works of the Ashram flyover and the underpass being built near Pragati Maidan.

The Deputy CM said construction work of the Ashram underpass had to be stopped several times last year due to the COVID-induced lockdown. “This has delayed the completion of the underpass but now the construction work has resumed and is in its final stage,” he said.

Reviewing the progress of the Ashram flyover and the underpass between Pragati Maidan to Nizamuddin, Mr. Sisodia directed the officials concerned to expedite the construction work so that people can use these stretches at the earliest.

He said the construction of the Ashram flyover will be completed by August and the Pragati Maidan underpass being built in collaboration between the Delhi and the Central governments will be completed by May. Lakhs of people, he said, use these routes to commute daily to ITO, Ring Road, Central Secretariat, India Gate, Central Delhi.