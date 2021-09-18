Ashram flyover underpass to be completed soon: Minister

It would decongest one of the busiest routes

Taking cognisance of issues faced by commuters, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday sought to issue an assurance that work on the under-construction Ashram underpass would be completed soon.

Construction of an underpass on the existing Ashram flyover is underway and aimed at decongesting the flyover, one of the busiest roads in the city, especially during peak hours.

The 410-meter-long underpass, being constructed at a cost of ₹78 crore, will have four lanes, and after its completion, 41% of the traffic on the stretch is expected to utilise it.

Almost complete

Mr. Jain said the work on the flyover is “almost complete” and some problems faced in work related to its construction near Ashram will be fixed at the earliest.

“The work of this underpass near Ashram is almost complete. However, the construction of the underpass has faced some hindrances. This is due to the shifting of the heavy power cables near the under-construction ramp,” Mr. Jain stated.

The construction work, he added, was hindered due to the shifting of power cables and the entire project would be completed within two months.

The PWD, he stated, had also taken cognisance of potholes on the stretch which had been repaired and the resurfacing of roads in the vicinity of the project would follow.

“Power cables are being shifted and will take around a month to complete. Thereafter, within a month, the work of constructing a 16-metre-long ramp will be completed. The whole process will be completed within 2 months,” he said.