Ashram flyover extension to be completed by February end: Sisodia

February 03, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Barricades at the Ashram flyover after its closure for the last leg of the extension work. | Photo Credit: FILE photo

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the extension work on the Ashram flyover will be completed by the end of February. The extension of the flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother. He said, “It was a Herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy road, but the PWD engineers undertook the challenge and have delivered.”

The extension of the flyover has been constructed to solve the issue of traffic jams for people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to South Delhi. At present, vehicles have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, 150 metres away from Kilokari to Ring Road, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or South Delhi. Similarly, vehicles going from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida, ITO and Ghaziabad will not have to take long detours.

Along with the flyover, Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the road below the flyover shall be beautified and re-carpeted. The footpath running along the said road shall also be repaired. A subway for pedestrians was also being constructed for the convenience and safety of the commuters.

