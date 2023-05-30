ADVERTISEMENT

Ashram-DND flyover extension now open to heavy vehicles

May 30, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - New Delhi

Entry of heavy vehicles had been restricted due to low-hanging high-tension wires above the flyover extension; PWD official says move will benefit over 1,500 vehicles during peak hours

The Hindu Bureau

Inaugurated three months ago, the Ashram-DND flyover extension was constructed for a faster commute between Delhi and Noida. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Ashram-DND flyover extension is now open to heavy vehicles, as the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday cleared the low-hanging high-tension wires above the structure.

Heavy vehicles were earlier restricted on the flyover extension, inaugurated three months ago, and they had to take longer alternate routes.

PWD Minister Atishi said, “The movement of heavy vehicles had been restricted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters in the vicinity of high-tension wires. However, with the assistance of the concerned department, the PWD has successfully lifted the wires, allowing all vehicles to use this crucial route without restrictions.”

She added that by prioritising projects which improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, the PWD aims to provide efficient transportation options that positively impact the daily lives of residents and businesses alike.

A senior PWD official said with the completion of the flyover extension and now the removal of the high-tension wires, commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida will save a lot of time. “The flyover extension will benefit more than 1,500 vehicles during peak hours and with the removal of the high-tension wire, the congestion due to bigger vehicles like commercial trucks will be lesser”, added the official.

Ms. Atishi also said that completion of the connection of the loop from Sarai Kale Khan to Lajpat Nagar, expected within five days, will further alleviate the traffic on the single route. This strategic infrastructure development will ensure better traffic management, resulting in a seamless and smooth travel experience for all commuters, she added.

