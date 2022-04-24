Ashram Chowk underpass opens for public use

‘Commuters will save 1,536 litres of fuel daily due to reduced waiting time’

The Ashram Chowk underpass will provide a major relief to 2-3 lakh commuters of Delhi daily and smoothen the traffic in adjoining areas, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida while inaugurating it on Sunday.

Mr. Sisoida, who also holds the public works portfolio, said the underpass has been built after overcoming many hurdles. He added that commuters burn huge amounts of fuel daily while waiting at the Ashram crossing, so the new underpass will protect the environment as 1,536 litres of fuel will be saved and 3.6 tons of carbon dioxide emission will be reduced in the area per day.

“The underpass is 410 metres long and has been built at a cost of ₹77.92 crores. This underpass is an example of the fact that the issue of pollution can be tackled by increasing the capacity of the roads,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Speaking about the challenges faced during the construction, the Minister said it was tough for engineers to construct an underpass in a high volume traffic area, which also involved shifting various utilities, despite which the task was completed on time. He added that no shops or residential areas in the vicinity of the underpass were affected during its construction.

Several measures have been taken to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, including a carriage-way on either side with two tanks of 1.5 lakh litres capacity each and a road hump design to prevent rainwater from entering the underpass road. Other salient features of the underpass include a 40-metre box portion and LED street lights for efficient and sustainable lighting in the underpass.

The Ashram underpass was opened for a trial run by the Public Works Department on March 22.

Easy commute

Ashram Chowk has been an age-old bottleneck in the city and has seen long congestions. The four-lane underpass seeks to decongest the traffic between Faridabad and southern Delhi and also smoothen the Ring Road traffic from the eastern circle of Delhi and Noida to Nizamuddin railway station.

The Delhi government said that additionally, the underpass will have a positive impact on the traffic flow in the adjoining areas like Bhogal, Jangpura, Nizamuddin, New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh and Lajpat Nagar.