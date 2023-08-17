Ashoka University students, alumni show solidarity with teachers’ stand

August 17, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Students and alumni of Ashoka University on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the stand taken by some faculty members across departments to stop teaching at the private university unless a teacher, who had quit after a controversy over his research paper, is reinstated.

Over 600 students, alumni and even faculty members expressed their concerns over the resignation of Assistant Professor Sabyasachi Das from the Department of Economics at a meeting held by the student governing body. The meeting was called to discuss concerns, contextualise the situation, put across demands, and chalk out a clear plan of action.

‘Students first priority’

Several faculty members said the well-being of students will always be their first priority, but it is also important to keep the university’s academic integrity intact.

A BA student, on condition of anonymity, said students who had attended the meeting supported the statements issued by faculty members of the Economics and English Departments threatening an “exodus” if Mr. Das is not reinstated.

The faculty members had also demanded that the university ensure that its governing body does not interfere in their work and urged it to address the issue concerning Mr. Das by August 23.

‘Follow suit’

The students said they also hoped teachers of other departments would follow suit in order to elicit a response from the administration.

The university had in a statement on August 1 distanced itself from Mr. Das’s research paper, “Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy”, which claimed that the BJP won a disproportionate share of seats in closely contested constituencies in the 2019 general election.

The freedom of speech policy of the university, a liberal arts and sciences education based private institute that receives funding from various stakeholders, states that it is committed to the principle that debate or deliberation may not be suppressed.

