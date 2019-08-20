Ashoka University invites applications for fellowship programme

Ashoka University on Monday announced the start of its application process for the Young India Fellowship that offers need-based financial aid that fully or partially covers tuition and hostel expenses at the university.

Online application forms will be available from August 20 for the new session for the one-year multidisciplinary postgraduate diploma programme in Liberal Studies.

The university said that the fellowship brings together a group of 300 young individuals from diverse backgrounds across the country and trains them to become socially committed agents of change.

Diverse set of subjects

“The fellowship exposes students to a diverse set of subjects like sociology, economics, statistics, physics, philosophy, psychology, art, history, literature, business, leadership, international relations, and critical writing with the curriculum designedto understand team building, develop critical thinking and gain problem-solving skills by combining academic work with on-the-ground experience,” the Sonipat-based university said.

Giving details about the programme, the university said that the fellowship is open to individuals with a recognised undergraduate or postgraduate degree and the upper age limit is 28 years as on May 31, 2020.

The programme has a selection process which includes application assessment, telephonic interview, comprehensive test and personal interview.