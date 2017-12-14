Ashok Vihar murder: 1 more held

A 27-year-old man, wanted in a robbery and murder case of an Ashok Vihar-based businessman, was arrested on Tuesday. The accused had a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. Two persons were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Rakesh Kumar alias Raju alias Surya alias Raj, a resident of Haryana, was arrested from Rohini after the police received a tip-off on his arrival near Kali Mata Mandir. “Around 4 p.m., he was seen coming and was apprehended. A countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey.

The police said that Rajesh was the main conspirator in the murder of 42-year-old Sanjiv Gajwani in August. Rajesh and his associates, Ravi and Dalip, allegedly shot Mr. Gajwani outside his house after he resisted a robbery attempt by the three. The accused fled with a bag containing ₹4.15 lakh. Ravi and Dalip were arrested by district police in September while Rakesh remained absconding. According to the police, the accused admitted to his involvement in 10 criminal cases in Punjab and Haryana. “He has escaped police custody twice in the past,” said Mr Tirkey.