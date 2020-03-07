Ashok Nagar residents wait for compensation to rebuild lives

Bilkis, a resident of Ashok Nagar, at her house which was torched by the mob.

NEW DELHI

07 March 2020 01:45 IST

They claim that no one checked on them and all they have done is fill up forms

In a narrow bylane behind the Masjid Maula Baksh in Ashok Nagar, four houses, now completely burnt and looted by rioters on February 25, remain hidden. The occupants of the houses have shifted elsewhere with their relatives and are waiting for adequate relief material and compensation before their lives are restored.

Brothers Shoaib and Feroze, who owned a shop a few metres from their house, said that the mob burnt the shop as well. The shop was adjacent to the mosque which was attacked, they said.

“Since the incident took place we have been staying with our relatives in Welcome. Government officials come here daily and make us fill forms. But what about the compensation? The documentation process itself is taking such a long time. Earlier we were told that no documents are required to make the claims but now officers are saying that it is mandatory. If that is the case, by the time we get the documents redone, months will have passed. What do we do till then?” asked Shoaib.

Advertising

Advertising

No relief material has also reached the area, he said.

Where to go?

“It is only in other areas that the relief material are being sent. Nobody has even bothered to check on us. Soon our relatives will also ask us to leave. With large families and small houses how long can we possibly live with them?” Shoaib, who has a family of 10, asked.

Feroze, his brother, added, “Our shop is also gone. How do we restart our lives again? All that we have done till now is filling of forms.”

Unlocking a recently installed main door, Mohammad Sharib, a second year undergraduate student, walks into what was the family’s kitchen till around a week ago, now reeking of the burnt belongings.

“We had gone to Meerut to attend a wedding. Then on Tuesday we got a call saying that our house had been burnt. When we came back the next day, everything was gone,” the student of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning said.

Police inaction

Recounting of what took place when the mobs charged, Khurshid Alam, a battery rickshaw driver said: “Some of the people from the Masjid came to my house for shelter through the terrace when the attacks began. We kept calling the police but they were non-responsive. It was only after we contacted someone we knew in the police force that they came to rescue us. Later when we were at the police station, we got to know that our houses had been burnt.”

“The people who are behind the violence are now sleeping peacefully and look at what we have been reduced to. Why can’t the authorities come here, see the damage and give us the full compensation?” asked Shoaib.