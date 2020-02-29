Ashamed of alumnus Kapil Mishra: DSSW

The Students’ Union of the Delhi School of Social Work on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the DSSW fraternity was against the hatred, violence and communalism allegedly spread by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is an alumnus of the School, and called him a “blot” on the alumni network.

“We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied social work in our college. The image of our department and social work profession has been tarnished due to his provocative acts and communal statements. The DSSW fraternity is against hatred, violence and communalism spread by Kapil Mishra, who has also maligned our profession,” the students’ union said in a statement.

The statement added that Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi played an eminent role in addressing the situations which occurred during 1947 partition riots and 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“In one way, we have a glorious past and on the other hand we also have ‘blot’ such as our alumnus, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has organised the recent Delhi riots and incited mob to disturb communal harmony of the city,” it said

The students demanded the Delhi Police to arrest him and take strict action.