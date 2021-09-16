ASHA workers warn of going on indefinite strike

New Delhi

16 September 2021 00:28 IST

They demand social security benefits

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, affiliated to the AIUTUC, protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Wednesday demanding fixed incentive of ₹15,000 a month and social security benefits.

The workers said that they will protest again on September 24 and will go on indefinite strike if their demands are not met even after it. ASHAs do not get fixed salaries like government employees and are paid mostly through incentives. An ASHA gets ₹100 for distributing tablets to about 200 children at their houses.

The workers have been complaining that their incentives are low and it should be increased three times. Kavita Yadav, State coordinator of Delhi ASHA Workers’ Association (DAWA), affiliated to AIUTUC, said on Wednesday that in many other States the incentive paid to ASHAs are not linked to point system.

Under the point system, ASHAs are given points as per their work and the monthly incentive depends on the total points.

The DAWA demanded the government to pay a fixed incentive of ₹15,000 a month or to pay them minimum wage.

“Now an ASHA worker gets around ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 a month on an average which is very less. Depending on the area she works, the amount changes. The government should give us fixed incentive,” Ms. Yadav said.

There are about 6,000 ASHA workers in the city and they have been at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. ASHAs have been doing many duties, including visiting COVID-19 positive patients at their houses and surveys in containment zones.