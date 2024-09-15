Asha Kiran deaths: Delhi L-G orders notice against administrator 

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday asked Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar to issue a show-cause notice to Rohini’s Asha Kiran shelter home administrator asking why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for failing to prevent the deaths of 14 inmates at the facility in July this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a note to Mr. Kumar, the L-G also ordered the removal of the facility’s medical officer for “obstructing investigation” into the deaths, which took place over several days at the shelter home for people with intellectual disability, sources said.

Probe report

Mr. Saxena issued the orders after receiving an inquiry report from the District Social Welfare Officer that highlighted various issues at the facility, such as overcrowding, absence of doctors, lack of ventilation and cleanliness, and shortage of drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saxena also ordered the Chief Secretary to upgrade infrastructure and ensure the immediate posting of doctors at the facility.

The L-G noted that shelter home inmates were not isolated even after the administration found that all the deceased had contracted tuberculosis, a communicable disease.

“It has also been brought out [by the report] that there is extreme overcrowding. The number of inmates is way beyond the capacity of the facility, resulting in inhuman conditions for the inmates,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said 12 posts of doctors are lying vacant at the facility. “There is absence of specialised training for the staff,” it stated. Additionally, it found that the nutritional requirements of the inmates were not being taken care of.

‘Corrupt officer posted’

Responding to the issue, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the L-G for posting a “corrupt officer” to the administrator’s post. “It is on record that this officer was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation taking bribe when he served as an SDM,” the party said in a statement, adding that they have been seeking action against the officer for long but the L-G office had not heeded its request.

AAP said the L-G could have appointed the needed medical staff at the shelter home. However, he kept blaming the Delhi government, saying the appointments had to be cleared at a meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, which could not be held in the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming this a “mere excuse”, the party said the L-G has been ordering the transfer of officers at the Public Works Department even without the panel meeting.

‘Failed to release funds’

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed concern over the issues highlighted in the investigation report.

Mr. Sachdeva asked why AAP Ministers “did not inspect the facility” and “failed to release funds” for it in time. “How did the mismanagement take place?” he said and demanded to know why vacant posts of doctors were not filled in time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.