ASHA, Anganwadi workers to restart child immunisation programme in September: Minister

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday said the DWCD will restart the process of vaccination and immunisation with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers in September.

Mr. Gautam said the immunisation drive was disrupted due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The minister chaired a review meeting for vaccination and facilitation of medical services through ASHA and Anganwadi workers in the community in Delhi, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), and the Department of Health (DoH).

“In view of COVID-19, it is essential to protect yourself and others around you, as care and precaution is the utmost priority, but the child immunisation program is a necessity to keep the future of children healthy and safe,” he said in the statement.

Mr. Gautam said he has directed his department to restart the process of vaccination and immunisation with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

He said the Department of Women and Child Development through its 10,000 Anganwadi centres in the national capital plays an important role in getting the children enrolled there immunised.

This is done by holding an immunisation camp in each Anganwadi center every month in coordination with the Health Department.

In September, the Department of Women and Child Development, and the Department of Health will restart the immunisation program.

Under this, the Anganwadi workers will facilitate the medical functionaries for the outreach program for immunisation.

The Anganwadi workers (AWW) and Anganwadi helpers (AWH) will help auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) and accredited social health activists (ASHA) to organise and coordinate immunisation camps in the city, the statement said.

The immunisation camp will be organised once a month at each Anganwadi centre. The AWW and AWH shall ensure the immunisation of each child in their respective area, it said.

For the immunisation program, proper social distancing with all the safety measures will be ensured, the statement said.