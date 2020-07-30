As virus graph dips, DMs asked to reassess containment zones

With the number of new COVID-19 cases in the city on a downward trend, the 11 District Magistrates (DM) were on Thursday directed to reassess about 700 containment zones in the city, which is expected to bring down the number of such zones, according to officials.

“The DMs have been directed to review all containment zones that are 28 days and older and with a population of more than 1,000 or more, based on directions received from the Central government yesterday [Wednesday],” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

They have also been asked to come up with a list of zones that can be removed from the list or made into micro containment zones for effective implementation of measures by Friday.

The move follows an office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday to all States to scale down operations and de-notify containment zones.

Downscale measures

“In view of the hardships faced by residents, States having such containment zones with prolonged lockdowns may opt for the following... The surveillance operations will be scaled down if no laboratory confirmed COVID-I9 case is reported from the containment zone for at least 14 days,” the memorandum said. This was earlier done after 28 days.

A containment zone is a geographic area such as a large colony, a street, or even two or three houses, and people are not allowed to enter or leave such zones.

“Some States have experienced continuing outbreaks in some containment zones and buffer zones [encircling the containment zones], keeping them under the lockdown for over months. In such cases, to have another period of 28 days, to de-notify such containment zones brings hardships to its residents,” the memorandum further said.

“With the number of days coming down to 14 and directions to reassess the containment zones, the number of such zones will come down for sure,” a District Magistrate said.

An official of another district said that it is better to declare smaller containment zones. “When a containment zone is large, officials are unable to implement proper measures,” the official said.