As violence sweeps their home State, people from Manipur spend sleepless nights in Delhi 

May 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Nengboi Kuki, 45, has spent the past two weeks constantly looking at her mobile phone screen, waiting to hear from her relatives in violence-hit Manipur. The mother of three and a widow, Ms. Kuki runs a small grocery shop in south Delhi’s Munirka, which houses a sizable number of people from Manipur like her, working and studying in the Capital.

Ever since violence broke out in Manipur between Meitei (non-tribal) and Kuki (tribal)communities on May 3 over the former’s demand for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, those living in Delhi have been spending sleepless nights worrying about their loved ones back home.

“I last spoke with my family on May 3. I’m unable to reach anyone and don’t know what’s happening there,” said Ms. Kuki.

While peace is yet to return to the north-eastern State and Internet services continue to remain suspended, soaring airfares have added to the problems of people like Ms. Kuki. Left with little choice, she has now booked a ₹20,000 ticket to Imphal to bring her mother to Delhi. “My mother is old and ailing, I need to bring her here before something happens. I have no other option but to fly to Imphal,” she said.

‘Volatile situation’

Vinson Gangte, 33, is yet to come to terms with his uncle’s death in the violence. Living in Delhi since 2015, Mr. Gangte, who hails from Churachandpur – one of the worst-hit districts – said the situation is very volatile. “Prices of essential commodities have gone up drastically. There is a lot of difficulty accessing medical help as well since the highways are also blocked,” he said, adding that social media rumours have deepened the divide between the communities.

“Before this violence, both Meiteis and Kukis lived peacefully but it won’t be the same any more,” said Jose Vale, 27. While one of his uncles managed to fly to Delhi on May 10, the rest of the family is still stranded in Imphal and has taken refuge in a relief camp.

Despite the air of deep despondency, Ginsuanlal Phiamphu, a 19-year-old student who moved to Delhi in January, is hopeful that things will look up soon. “I couldn’t contact my family for days amid the raging unrest. Thankfully, they are safe now. We are hopeful that peace will prevail soon. That’s all we can pray for,” he said.

