As the Yamuna recedes, focus shifts to relief camps

The level of the Yamuna in Delhi continued to recede gradually on Saturday, allowing the city administration to pump out water from several flooded arterial roads, and re-open them for traffic. The focus has now shifted to the approximately 25,500 people displaced from their homes near the river’s floodplains, who had been evacuated to relief camps.

After an emergency meeting with his Cabinet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he has assigned one of the capital’s six flood-affected districts to each of his six Cabinet Ministers to “bolster the ongoing efforts and ensure effective management of the relief operations”. The Ministers have been directed to ensure that facilities — including accommodation, food, drinking water, electricity, and medical assistance — are provided to the people in relief camps.

Water levels receding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, and was told that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours, according to a Home Ministry tweet, which added that Mr. Shah and Delhi’s centrally-appointed Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena were keeping a close watch on the situation.

The Yamuna’s water level was at 206.87 metres by 8 pm on Saturday, having dropped from its peak of 208.66 metres, recorded at 8 pm on Thursday. However, the water is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Moderate showers lashed part of the city in the evening, which officials said could impact the relief and restoration work.

AAP Ministers clash with officials

The Aam Aadmi Party continued to allege that officers were not responding to calls and messages sent by Delhi Ministers, due to the ordinance brought by the Central government over the control of services. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi shot off a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, asking him to ensure that people in the relief camps have access to toilets, and are not faced with water or power shortages. There had been complaints regarding lack of facilities in the camps.

After the emergency Cabinet meeting, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj — who holds the water, flood-control, and urban development portfolios, among others — said, “Written orders are being issued to all administrative officers, who will report to the responsible Ministers regarding these relief camps. They will collaborate with the Ministers, taking instructions from them.”

He also wrote to the L-G, asking him to take “strictest” action against three senior officers for not responding to his calls when attempts were being made to repair a broken regulator that was causing water to flow towards Lutyen’s Delhi. Raj Niwas refused to comment on Mr. Bharadwaj’s allegations.

