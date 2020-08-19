As tests pick up, fresh COVID-19 cases again cross 1,000 in New Delhi

Migrants show their COVID-19 antigen test report at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi.

New Delhi

19 August 2020 08:04 IST

Govt. starts handing over two oxygen concentrators each to over 200 dispensaries

As many as 1,374 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,54,741, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported in the same period, taking the total number of deaths to 4,226.

Of the total cases, 1,39,447 people have recovered and there are 11,068 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Compared to the last two days — when the number of cases was less than 1,000 — more number of tests were done in the past 24 hours (20,266) and thus the number of new cases has also gone up.

After the Independence Day announcement made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has started distributing two oxygen concentrators to each of the over 200 Delhi government dispensaries, according to officials.

No eligibility criteria yet

“The oxygen concentrators will be made available to COVID-19 patients who are out of hospital but still need oxygen support. The concentrators will be supplied to people’s houses from the dispensaries,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

The government, however, is yet to come out with a standard operating procedure on how citizens can access the oxygen concentrators, which can be used by people whose oxygen levels are low. “We are yet to be told on who will be eligible to access the oxygen concentrators. We are waiting for an official order on it,” a district health official said.

“We also found some patients who, after coming home fully recovered, lost their lives because their oxygen levels dropped even after being corona negative. We are going to send oxygen concentrators to the homes of the patients,” the Chief Minister had said during his Independence Day address.

Padmini Singla, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi government, did not respond to calls and messages seeking information about when an SoP would be released.

Meanwhile, the result of the second serological survey done in Delhi — to find out the percentage of people who have developed antibodies against COVID-19 — was submitted to the Delhi government by the Maulana Azad Medical College on Tuesday, officials said.

The result is expected to be made public this week.