As talks fail to end stand-off, JNU students continue to shun exams

Students of JNU on Friday continued the boycott of their end semester examination as talks with the administration yielded no positive result.

The JNUSU said that talks with the MHRD are ongoing and they would not call off their protest until the administration and the MHRD agree that the service and utility charge, 10% annual fee hike and the increased room rent should be removed from the new hostel manual.

“JNU administration has exposed its mala fide intentions and breached the faith with which all parties have entered into a dialogue by violating even the terms which it had already agreed to in the dialogue with the MHRD. The MHRD has conceded in the dialogue that exams shall be extended up to three weeks, but at the same time JNU administration has released a circular saying that the exams must happen immediately,” the JNUSU said.

They added that the V-C was conducting “farcical stunts” in the name of dialogue to pull wool over the eyes of the public and divert attention from the core issues.

“The High Court in its order on December 11 instructed the Vice-Chancellor to hold dialogue with the students and resolve the situation through discussion. The V-C and the JNU administration, rather than following the High Court order in letter and spirit, called two farcical meetings and talked about a need for standardising a model in the university where students have to pay in excess five thousand rupees a month according to a privatised model, which is precisely what we have been protesting against for the last forty five days,” the JNUSU said in a statement.