As polls conclude, uncertainty over first House meeting, mayoral election

December 08, 2022 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST

As the much-awaited elections to the MCD came to a close on Wednesday, all eyes are now set on the mayoral post.

It, however, remains unclear when the civic body’s first house meeting – which will have councillors take oath and the annual election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor – will take place.

Normally, the parties nominate their respective mayoral candidates at the beginning of the new financial year and Mayors have a term of one year. According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the first meeting of the corporation each year sees the election of its Mayor and a Deputy Mayor. During each five-year term of the corporation, the first and third years are reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) members, respectively, while the remaining years see a general category member.

Since the MCD elections took place in December instead of the customary April this time, it is unclear if the first Mayor’s tenure may get reduced to just three months.

Municipal Secretary Bhagwan Singh told The Hindu that he will seek clarification on this while communicating the election results to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

“I am yet to receive the notification of the poll results from the State Election Commission Delhi, and I can write to the L-G only when I receive it, maybe in a day or two,” said Mr. Singh.

Although AAP has emerged as the single-largest party in the MCD polls, the BJP, according to party insiders, remains confident of having a crucial say in deciding the Capital’s next Mayor.

In the annual election to the office of the Mayor, according to Mr. Singh, all seven Lok Sabha MPs, and three Rajya Sabha MPs, will have a say.

He added, “Along with them, one-fifth of the members of the Legislative Assembly will also be nominated and their votes will also count. In addition to this, we will also have the votes of 250 newly elected councillors.”